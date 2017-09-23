Molotov-throwing vandals go on spree in Thessaloniki

A group of assailants wearing hoods threw Molotov cocktails at a metro construction site in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, in the early hours of Saturday.

The same group of around 30 individuals is also believed to have vandalized the entrance of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and an ATM on the Aristotle University campus.

The assailants were dispersed by riot police following an attack against a unit on Aghiou Dimitriou Street.

No arrests or injuries were reported.