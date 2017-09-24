New rules on illegal construction more lenient

Homeowners found to be in violation of building regulations will be able to pay their fine in 80 installments instead of 60 as is the case today, and may pay as much as 60 percent less than current rates for minor infringements, a plan submitted by the Environment Ministry to lawmakers foresees.

The new legislation will also allow owners of large buildings or who have made major additions that are in violation of zoning laws to purchase additional square meterage in order to legalize their property.