Education study for OECD survey points to serious flaws

Greek schools do not cultivate students’ creativity and critical abilities, while the majority of teachers use teaching methods that are not adapted to their students’ needs and the requirements of the modern age, a study has found. It also revealed serious problems with the way that students are assessed, stressing that the prevalent grading and reporting system does not offer them any scope for improvement as it is done in an automated manner.

The study was conducted by a committee of experts commissioned by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou to explain the mediocre performance of Greek students in the triennial survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The last PISA survey was published in 2015 and assessed the performance of 540,000 students in 72 countries. Greek students ranked 41st in their ability to comprehend, interpret and reflect upon single texts.