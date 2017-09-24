Archaeological council to discuss fate of Elliniko plot

As Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras persists with his new pro-investment narrative, the outlook remains unclear for a major project in Greece – the development of the plot of the capital’s former airport at Elliniko – as state archaeologists press for the protection of antiquities that might be found on the site.

The country’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) is to convene on Wednesday to determine whether a section of the plot should be declared of archaeological interest and as such out of bounds for development.

Two previous meetings called to discuss the issue were inconclusive, with rumors suggesting that unnamed government officials stepped in to halt a decision that would have declared most of the site of archaeological interest.

The Culture Ministry and Elliniko SA, the company developing the site, have already signed an agreement foreseeing strict adherence to laws for the protection of antiquities.