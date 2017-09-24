MONDAY

Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem is in Athens and will meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other Greek officials.

The Economist Conference, titled “How Fast Can We Grow? Vital questions for America, Europe and Greece,” takes place at the Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso in Kavouri, southern Athens. (Info: 210.940.8750, www.hazliseconomist.com)

Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos to meet European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete in Brussels.

The European Commission and the Education Ministry organize an open event on the Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA) at the National Research Foundation, 48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens. European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas will be the keynote speaker. (Info: www.gsrt.gr)

The 12th Graphene Week international conference is organized at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. To Friday. (Info: graphene-flagship.eu)

Athens-listed Hygeia Group will release its first-half financial results.

Listed companies AEGEK and Dimitriou hold general meetings of their shareholders.

TUESDAY

Journalists hold a 24-hour strike across all mass media.

Public Power Corporation and Sunlight Systems will publish their second-quarter financial results.

Swedish cosmetics company Oriflame holds its 50th-anniversary event at Athens’s Faliro Sports Hall (the Olympic Tae Kwon Do center). (Info: 210.687.5811)

WEDNESDAY

Greece’s Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, as well as centrist To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis will have meetings with European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici in Brussels.

The 3rd ShipIT Conference is held at the amphitheater of the Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, nkondakis@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its first-quarter statistics on road cargo transport.

Athens-listed enterprise European Reliance will issue its financial results for the year’s first half.

Listed firms Briq Properties and Ideal are holding extraordinary general meetings.

THURSDAY

The British Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Back-to-Business Dinner, with Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras as the Guest of Honor. At 2 Loukianou Street, Kolonaki, Athens, from 8 p.m. (Info: www.bhcc.gr)

The Digital Fashion Forum 2017 is organized at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, kv@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter report on service sector producer prices.

FRIDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will participate in the European Union’s Digital Summit in Tallinn.

The Energy Efficiency Conference 2017 is held at the OTEAcademy amphitheater, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, sboussia@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its July figures on retail commerce turnover and on road accidents, and the August reading of its industrial producer price index.

Listed company Altec holds its annual general meeting.

SATURDAY

The 41st Athens Home Expo opens at the Helexpo center in Maroussi, 39 Kifissias. Until October 8. (Info: www.athenshomeexpo.gr)