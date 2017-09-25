Dijssebloem to discuss bailout review with Tsipras, Tsakalotos

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to meet on Monday at 1.15 p.m. with Eurogroup chief and Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem for talks ahead of the launch of the third review of Greece's third bailout.

The Eurogroup leader is in Athens as technical teams representing the country's creditors pave the way for a review by mission chiefs next month.

Greece has 95 so-called prior actions to implement before the end of the year in line with its commitments to the country's third international bailout.

Later in the day, at 3 p.m., Dijsselbloem is scheduled to meet with his Greek counterpart Euclid Tsakalotos and Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis before delivering a press conference.

In the evening, Dijsselbloem is to speak at a conference organized by The Economist before a scheduled meeting at 8 p.m. with New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

