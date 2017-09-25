Tsipras congratulates Merkel on poll victory amid German post-election speculation

As speculation began late on Sunday night about the repercussions of Germany's federal elections, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras congratulated Angela Merkel on her victory.

"Congratulations to Angela Merkel for her victory in the German elections," Tsipras wrote on his Twitter account.

"Solidarity and a democratic Europe are today the more important and necessary than ever," he wrote.

"Whoever believes in it is obliged, despite the differences, to work together to deepen and broaden European values."