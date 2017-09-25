Athens ice cream factory to close

Froneri Hellas (formerly Nestlé) has announced the closure of its ice cream factory in the west Athens neighborhood of Tavros, citing measures being taken to alleviate financial difficulties the company is facing.



The factory employees 102 people and according to a statement released by Froneri, those working for the company for up to 16 years will receive compensation twice the amount stipulated by law, while those working for longer will get 2.5 times that amount. Froneri also says it will offer professional repositioning services to those who want it.



The Tavros factory was re-acquired by Nestle in 2006 after it bought Delta Ice Cream.