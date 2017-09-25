Robbery suspect arrested on Zakynthos

Police on Zakynthos have arrested a 26 year-old man on Sunday on theft and drug trafficking charges. The man, an Albanian national, was found with more than 800 pills, two packages of heroin, 24 packs of cigarettes and two mobile phones.



According to the police, the suspect was wanted in connection with four robberies that occurred over the past month in the Lagana area of the island, where a total of several thousand euros worth of cash, electronics and jewelry was stolen.