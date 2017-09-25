Eurogroup chief wants 'clean' exit for Greece from bailout program

Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem met with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at his office in the Maximos Mansion in Athens Monday afternoon, urging what he described as a “clean exit” from the memorandum for Greece. Dijsselbloem said there is a “joint interest in getting the third review done quickly.”



Tsipras expressed confidence to Dijsselbloem and said there is “good news regarding the performance of the Greek economy.” Dijsselbloem expressed his gratitude for the level of cooperation after a difficult period of intensive talks, saying that a lot of work has been done and that this is "good news not just for Greece, but for the eurozone as a whole.”



Both men agreed to continue discussing, at the technical and political level, Greece’s exit from the current program which ends in August, 2018.