Beer Festival | Corfu | September 27 - October 1

The Czech Republic is the country of honor at this year's Corfu Beer Festival, taking place at Arillas on the Ionian island's northwestern coast from Wednesday, September 27, to Sunday, October 1. With over 15,000 visitors last year, organizers are pulling out all the stops in 2017 and have invited Czech as well as local producers to display their ales, including the Corfu Microbrewery, which will be producing a limited edition beer for the occasion. The festival also includes food, music and other entertainment and admission is free of charge. For information, call 26630.52.072 or visit www.corfubeer-festival.com.