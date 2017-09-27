Classical Music | Athens | September 27-30

The Schwarz Foundation and the Gennadius Library present a program of classical musical evenings at Cotsen Hall from September 27-30. Each evening will feature a different program with soloists and musicians from the renowned Curtis Institute of Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The concerts start at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Gennadius Library, Cotsen Hall, American School of Classical Studies,

9 Anapiron Polemou, Kolonaki,

tel 210.721.0536