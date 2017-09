The Athens Center has invited author Miriam Frank to discuss her latest book, “The Experience of Exile in Ancient Times and Today,” on Wednesday, September 27. The open discussion will focus on the condition of exile to demonstrate how it is guided by historical events and does not distinguish between peoples. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., is admission-free.

Athens Center, 48 Archimidous, Mets,

www.athenscentre.gr