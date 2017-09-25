New poll gives ND opposition a sturdy lead

A new public opinion poll carried out by the University of Macedonia for Skai puts conservative New Democracy 13 percentage points ahead of leftist SYRIZA, which leads the ruling coalition.

According to the findings of the survey, 30.5 percent of voters would back ND if elections were held now compared to 17.5 percent for SYRIZA.

Democratic Alignment would get 7.5 percent, as would neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, with the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) netting 6.5 percent.

The Union of Centrists would get 3 percent, the threshold for entering Parliament, while Independent Greeks (ANEL), which currently shares power with SYRIZA, would scrape just 2 percent, thus failing to enter the House.

The poll also found that 85.5 percent of respondents believed more austerity is ahead.

Asked whether they were convinced by the speeches of political leaders at the Thessaloniki International Fair earlier this month, only 6 percent responded “yes” regarding the address of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, while the rate was 19.5 percent for ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.