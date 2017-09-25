‘Anonymous’ hackers warn of more hits

After temporarily knocking out the government website for the auction of properties of overindebted Greeks last week, the local branch of the international hacker-activist group Anonymous threatened to target banks and the healthcare provider EOPYY.

The group claimed responsibility for disrupting the Bank of Greece’s website on the weekend, and said they would bring down the websites of Piraeus Bank and EOPYY.

In a message posted on Twitter on Monday, Anonymous Greece claimed to have access to the databases of both Piraeus Bank and EOPYY.

“One wrong move and everything will be made public and used against you,” the hackers said in an apparent reference to planned property auctions.