Nikos Michos quits Golden Dawn, to continue as independent MP

TAGS: Politics

Golden Dawn was left with 16 MPs in Greece’s 300-seat Parliament after deputy Nikos Michos announced his departure from the neofascist party, complaining that it had been hijacked by enemies of Greece’s nationalist movement.

In a statement Tuesday, Michos announced his withdrawal and said he would be standing as an independent MP.

A trial of party members on charges that Golden Dawn is run as a criminal organization is continuing.

