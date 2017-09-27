Nikos Michos quits Golden Dawn, to continue as independent MP
Golden Dawn was left with 16 MPs in Greece’s 300-seat Parliament after deputy Nikos Michos announced his departure from the neofascist party, complaining that it had been hijacked by enemies of Greece’s nationalist movement.
In a statement Tuesday, Michos announced his withdrawal and said he would be standing as an independent MP.
A trial of party members on charges that Golden Dawn is run as a criminal organization is continuing.