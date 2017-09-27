Central bank denies hacking claims

The Bank of Greece (BoG) has denied claims by the local branch of the international hacker-activist group Anonymous that it hacked and released confidential documents from the servers of the country’s central bank.



“Claims that the Bank of Greece’s database was hacked and leaked are totally unfounded,” BoG said in a statement adding that the 1,217 documents claimed to be hacked were merely administrative data and conference presentations already available on the internet.



In a message on Facebook on Tuesday, Anonymous said they had hacked and released confidential documents from the bank’s servers. They said the documents were available for download on the group’s Facebook page.



Authorities are investigating the incident.