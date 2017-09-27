Archaeological council meets on Elliniko investment

The Culture Ministry’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) was meeting on Wednesday to determine whether any parts of the capital’s old international airport at Elliniko, southern Athens, should be declared of archaeological interest, a decision that could scupper a major investment project at the site.



Two previous meetings failed to reach a decision.



The council is discussing the matter even though an agreement between the Culture Ministry and Elliniko SA, the company set up to manage the project, has been approved by the Government Council for Economic Policy (KYSOIP).



The plot was conceded to a consortium of Greek, Chinese and Arab investors last year.