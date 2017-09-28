Slavs and Tatars | Athens | September 28 - October 27

Acclaimed art collective Slavs and Tatars is making its Athens debut with “E-Z Chasm,” an exhibition running at the Kalfayan Galleries in Kolonaki from Thursday, September 28, to October 27. In this show, the artists – who describe themselves as devoted to Eurasia – explore the ritual of Hesychasm, a form of prayer involving soul, mind and body. Opening hours are Mondays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki,

tel 210.721.7679