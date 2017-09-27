Photography Seminar Presentation | Athens | September 28

Photographer and photography historian Platon Rivellis will be presenting the program of his annual lectures and seminars at the library of the Benaki Museum on Thursday, September 28. The founder of the Photography Circle will explain the content of his classes and be available to answer any questions or requests for group seminars in English or French. The event starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.367.1000