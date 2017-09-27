Thessaloniki man arrested for possession of child pornography

A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the Thessaloniki neighborhood of Stavroupoli on charges of possessing material containing child pornography. He was detained after police received a complaint.



An investigation revealed that the suspect was in regular contact with a 16-year-old boy via social media. Police said they found images of the 16-year-old in the suspect’s possession.



Meanwhile, an appeals court in Thessaloniki reduced the prison sentence of a 50-year-old teacher – convicted of seducing six of his students – from 33 to 17 years.



The teacher, who had insisted from the outset that he was innocent, was the vice principal at a primary school in Serres, northern Greece, when case was made public in July 2014.