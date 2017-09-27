Heracles Group inaugurates interactive platform

Heracles Group, a member of LafargeHolcim Group, has inaugurated a new interactive communication, information and training platform called “Xtizoume Mazi” (Building Together). With its interactive platform (www.xtizoumemazi.gr), the cement company aims to build solid relations based on mutual trust and open dialogue in a context where the history and know-how of more than 100 years meet with contemporary trends and new technologies.



Heracles Group says it will use the platform to share information about cement, its potentials and applications, while also providing information about its innovative, added-value products and services. It provides easy, quick and practical solutions for use at home, as well as smart ideas for original DIY cement constructions that can be put to use in everyday life.