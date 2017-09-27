Sale of Greek public hospital debt to Italian firm announced
Banca Farmafactoring SpA announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of debt owed by public hospitals in Greece.
The Italian lender has acquired a portfolio of 10 million euros of debt owed by about 100 hospitals and healthcare providers across Greece in a deal that represents the first such transaction in this country. [Reuters]