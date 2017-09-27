Anarchist protesters penetrate Justice Ministry

Around 18 members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group entered the Justice Ministry building in Athens on Wednesday, distributing fliers calling for furloughs for “political prisoners” and the abolition of an article in the counterterrorism law.

According to reports, the dissenters walked up to the third floor of the Athens building which houses the offices of Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis and his deputy Dimitris Papangelopoulos.

They also raised a banner with their demands at the building’s entrance before being escorted away by police.

The group later posted a video on an anti-establishment website which showed its members entering the building without anyone trying to stop them.