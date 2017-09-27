ATHEX: Stocks slide further after more volatility

Another day of high volatility at the Greek stock market, following Tuesday’s considerable ups and downs, saw the closing auctions decide that the majority of stocks would end up in the red on Wednesday, as did the bourse’s benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 736.64 points, shedding 0.50 percent from Tuesday’s 740.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.68 percent to end at 1,935.26 points.

Banks continued their slide, with their index decreasing 1.04 percent, as foreign investors remain unconvinced that all local lenders will escape the need for a new capital injections next year. Alpha fell 2.48 percent, Attica lost 1.69 percent and National declined 1.48 percent, while Eurobank rose 1.29 percent and Piraeus added 0.42 percent.

Among other blue chips Viohalco jumped 4.14 percent and Motor Oil contracted 3.74 percent.

In total 46 stocks posted gains, 51 took losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 85.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 190.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.66 percent to 73.60 points.