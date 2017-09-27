On Wednesday in Brussels Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis sought the intervention of European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici on three thorny issues ahead of Greece’s third bailout review.

The first issue concerns the list of Public Power Corporation units to be put up for sale (including the pictured lignite plant at Meliti), the second involves the Public Gas Corporation’s withdrawal from the natural gas retail market, and the third is related to utility companies’ debts to PPC run up over the last five years, with the creditors seeking the settlement of this bill in a way that does not damage the power company.

There was no word on Moscovici’s response.