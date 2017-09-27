Vessel sinks off Aspropyrgos Bay

The Elefantas suction dredger is seen listing off Aspropyrgos Bay, Wednesday. By the end of the day, the vessel had sunk to the seabed after taking on water for reasons that remained unclear. Sources indicated that the Elefantas released only a small amount of fuel into the sea, unlike the Agia Zoni II tanker which sank off Salamina earlier this month, releasing hundreds of tons of oil.



The fuel has spread along the Athenian coast, leading to a ban on swimming on many beaches. The owner of the Agia Zoni II has yet to be prosecuted in connection with the sinking.