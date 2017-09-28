Mitsotakis calls for Ministry official to quit over Elliniko

A few hours after the country's Central Archaeological Council (KAS) put off a meeting about the site of the capital's former airport at Elliniko, which is slated for a real estate development, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the resignation of the Culture Ministry's general secretary Maria Andreadaki-Vlazaki.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday morning, following the postponement of the KAS session on Wednesday evening, the main opposition leader said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras should dismiss the ministry official "if he means, even on a rudimentary level, what he says about Elliniko."



KAS postponed its meeting on Wednesday until next Tuesday, the third cancellation in a month, fuelling fears that the planned investment at Elliniko could be undermined.