IMF's Thomsen indicates shift in Fund's position on Greek banks

Poul Thomsen, the head of the International Monetary Fund's European department, has pointed to a shift in the Fund's position on Greek banks, according to quotes attributed to him by CNN.gr

While IMF officials have been indicating that a further recapitalization of Greece's banks is probably necessary, with Thomsen himself calling for an injection of some 10 billion euros and an asset quality review (AQR), the position now appears to be different.

There are "no concerns" about the stability of Greek banks, Thomsen was quoted as saying.

However, he stressed that Greece must ensure it has a medium-term strategy for the management of non-performing loans.

In an interview with ANT1 channel on Wednesday, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos claimed that Greece will not require greater surveillance than that foreseen by the Eurozone's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) and that the matter will be clarified by Friday.



Thomsen's reported statements came just a few days after the President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi told members of the European Parliament that Frankfurt is willing to show some flexibility on Greece. “What the [SSM] plans to do next year is to have a stress test, possibly frontloading the stress test, and basically the SSM sent a letter to the IMF concerning exactly this expected line of action,” he said.