Burton & Touboura | Athens | September 29 - November 4

The Elika Gallery in Athens will launch two exhibitions by artists Jack Burton and Sofia Touboura on Friday, September 29. “(I died so many times that I became) Immortal” is an installation by Thessaloniki artist Touboura on display in the gallery's garden. Burton is returning to the Elika Gallery for a second time, with “Long Journey, Fever-Dream.” Both exhibitions run through November 4. The gallery is open Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Elika Gallery, 27 Omirou,
tel 210.361.8045, www.elikagallery.com

