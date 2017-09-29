Burton & Touboura | Athens | September 29 - November 4
Elika Gallery, 27 Omirou,
The Elika Gallery in Athens will launch two exhibitions by artists Jack Burton and Sofia Touboura on Friday, September 29. “(I died so many times that I became) Immortal” is an installation by Thessaloniki artist Touboura on display in the gallery's garden. Burton is returning to the Elika Gallery for a second time, with “Long Journey, Fever-Dream.” Both exhibitions run through November 4. The gallery is open Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
tel 210.361.8045, www.elikagallery.com