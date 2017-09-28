Raiders of the Lost Ark | Athens | September 29

Oscar-winning film “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which first introduced Indiana Jones to the world and crowned Steven Spielberg king of Hollywood in 1981, will be shown at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Friday, September 29, as part of the Park Your Cinema series of screenings. The admission-free screening starts at 8.30 p.m. and moviegoers are advised to bring a blanket to sit on and mosquito repellent. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

www.snfcc.org