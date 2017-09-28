Golden Dawn's Kasidiaris found guilty of incitement

Senior Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris received a suspended six-month prison sentence Thursday after a court in Athens found him guilty of inciting violence during a speech he gave in Aspropyrgos, northwest of the capital, in 2015.

The speech was also posted online.

The prosecutor said that the defendant “urged civilians to take the law into their own hands and to exercise violence in different parts of Athens.”

Kasidiaris denied the charge, saying that he encouraged citizens to fight for their rights within the boundaries of the law.