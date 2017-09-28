Public reacts to draft bill on taxi services

An online petition against a bill currently being drafted by the Transport Ministry that will restrict the operation of taxi services like the homegrown Beat app and ride-sharing initiatives like Uber had garnered more than 11,000 signatures by Thursday evening. The founder of Beat (formerly Taxibeat), Nikos Drandakis, has described the government’s legislative drive as a ‘direct attack’ on his company and others like it, and has not ruled out taking legal action against it. [Lydia Siori/Eurokinissi]