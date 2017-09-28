Police officer convicted over gas station robbery

A police officer was handed an eight-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station in the region of Kato Scholari outside Thessaloniki in 2014.

He was freed on a 5,000-euro bail pending his appeal.

According to the case file, he wore a stocking over his face and a hat and threatened the gas station owner and staff with his service revolver before making off with 600 euros. He was tracked down later in the day by police.