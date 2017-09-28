Mytilineos lands project in Libya

Greek group Mytilineos signed an agreement with the General Electricity Company of Libya on Wednesday for the engineering, procurement and construction of a new electricity production unit at Tobruk. The deal, signed in the Libyan capital Tripoli, concerns a vital unit for the Libyan grid, using natural gas and with a total output of over 650 megawatts.



It will start operating some nine months after the beginning of works on the project, which is being granted fast-track status. This is the Mytilineos Group’s first project in Libya, which the Greek firm says is aimed at raising the living standards of local people.