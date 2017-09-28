BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Mytilineos lands project in Libya

TAGS: Business, Energy

Greek group Mytilineos signed an agreement with the General Electricity Company of Libya on Wednesday for the engineering, procurement and construction of a new electricity production unit at Tobruk. The deal, signed in the Libyan capital Tripoli, concerns a vital unit for the Libyan grid, using natural gas and with a total output of over 650 megawatts.

It will start operating some nine months after the beginning of works on the project, which is being granted fast-track status. This is the Mytilineos Group’s first project in Libya, which the Greek firm says is aimed at raising the living standards of local people.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 