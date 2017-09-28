Google’s online advisers return to Santorini
Online
Google’s Grow Greek Tourism Online program is returning to Santorini this October and November where it will be offering free support to boost the digital presence of local tourism enterprises that want to operate in the winter season.
Google’s Grow Greek Tourism Online program is returning to Santorini this October and November where it will be offering free support to boost the digital presence of local tourism enterprises that want to operate in the winter season.
Two online advisers from Google will provide professionals with information on the capacities and instruments of digital marketing etc. So far this year more than 600 Santorini enterprises have participated in the initiative that is under the auspices of the local council.