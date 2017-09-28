BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Google’s online advisers return to Santorini

TAGS: Business

Google’s Grow Greek Tourism Online program is returning to Santorini this October and November where it will be offering free support to boost the digital presence of local tourism enterprises that want to operate in the winter season.

Two online advisers from Google will provide professionals with information on the capacities and instruments of digital marketing etc. So far this year more than 600 Santorini enterprises have participated in the initiative that is under the auspices of the local council. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 