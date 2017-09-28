BUSINESS |

 
ATHEX: Credit stocks jump 10.3 pct

The Greek stock market’s banks index rebounded 10.32 percent on Thursday as traders expressed relief that the International Monetary Fund and Frankfurt had reached an agreement on the Greek credit sector.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 754.76 points, adding 2.46 percent to Wednesday’s 736.64 points.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 2.44 percent to end at 1,982.54 points.

In total 72 stocks posted gains, 31 registered losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover came to 95.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 85.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.03 percent to 73.58 points.

