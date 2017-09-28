Friday is the deadline for more than 7 million taxpayers for the payment of the first tranche of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) and the second installment of income tax.

Finance Ministry agencies estimate that the amount to be collected comes to almost 2.3 billion euros, with 1 billion of that coming from ENFIA and the rest from income tax.

In the unlikely case that taxpayers paid their dues in full Friday, the 1.7-billion-euro hole in budget revenues in the year to end-August would close, but the fact that 671,000 taxpayers did not pay taxes of 339.4 million euros due in July does not bode well for Friday.