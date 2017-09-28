An unexpected third suitor has emerged for Cyta Hellas: Besides Vodafone and Wind Hellas, which confirmed on Thursday their interest in the Cypriot telecommunications group’s Greek subsidiary, Hong Kong-based PCCW is also interested.

The Chinese firm is one of the world’s biggest and has already been cooperating with Cyta in Cyprus, mainly in the supply of capacity in international cable systems.

The local market was surprised because, outside China, PCCW is only involved in wholesale, so if it enters retailing in Greece through Cyta Hellas it would be a first for the Chinese company internationally.