NEWS |

 
NEWS

Thieves blow up ATM in Melissia, north of Athens

TAGS: Crime

Police say explosives were used to rob an ATM outside a supermarket in Melissia, north of Athens.

The robbery happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. An unknown amount of money was taken from the ATM.

Police are investigating the incident.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 