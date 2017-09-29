NEWS 09:52 Thieves blow up ATM in Melissia, north of Athens TAGS: Crime Police say explosives were used to rob an ATM outside a supermarket in Melissia, north of Athens. The robbery happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. An unknown amount of money was taken from the ATM. Police are investigating the incident. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Greek FM sees increased risk due to inexperienced Turkish combat pilots NEWS Elliniko investment project to continue as planned, deputy minister says NEWS Greek gov’t racing for Elliniko project NEWS