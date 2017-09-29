Fraport submits list with damages to airports

Fraport, which in April signed a 1.23 billion euro deal to operate 14 regional airports in Greece, could seek compensation from the Greek state for damage to buildings and infrastructure that allegedly occurred during the takeover.

Kathimerini understands that the company has submitted an itemized list of the damages to the Civil Aviation Authority.

In comments made last week, Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell said that company staff had replaced a total of 12,200 burned-out light bulbs and 1,287 fire extinguishers, while installing 81 new air conditioning units at the newly-acquired terminals.

German reports have said that Fraport will seek up to 70 million euros in damages.



The company declined to comment on the reports.

