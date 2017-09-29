Psarantonis | Athens | October 3

Composer, singer and master lyra player Psarantonis, a cult figure in Greek music, is slated to perform at Athens's Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) on Tuesday, October 3. The widely respected Cretan artist has invited dozens of musicians and singers to join him in a tribute to the music of his native island. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros. Tickets are available in advance on www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Panathenaic Stadium, Vassileos Constantinou, Syntagma