Older Persons Day | Athens | October 1

Marking International Day for Older Persons, the Diafragma 26 photography team will be presenting an exhibition titled “Pappou, Yiayia... Thank You!” in celebration of grandfathers and grandmothers across Greece and in recognition of elderly people's contribution to social and economic development, through their work, helping their children, taking care of their grandchildren and sharing their experiences and knowledge. The exhibition will be on display in Monastiraki Square in central Athens from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.