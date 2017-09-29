Motorcycle Days | Athens | September 30 & October 1

The weekend of September 30 and October 1 is dedicated to the motorcycle at the Old Public Transport Depot (Palio Amaksostasio OSY) in Gazi, where bike enthusiasts will be able to pore over displays featuring new, classic and custom-made models. Learn about the history of the motorbike in the biggest exhibition of its kind ever to take place in Greece. Various motorcycle clubs will also be there showing off their machines, including some rare models, particularly from the 1970s and 80s, while mechanics will provide demonstrations in motorbike maintenance. There will be live music too, from jazz and swing to blues, rock and hard rock. For more information, visit smf.events.

Palio Amaksostasio, Gazi,

tel 210.985.4136