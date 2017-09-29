Kidot Festival | Thessaloniki | September 30 & October 1

Thessaloniki City Hall is hosting a special event for children and teenagers this weekend, featuring all sorts of fun and educational activities intended to help youngsters discover new areas of interest or talent. These include workshops on robotics, cartoon and manga drawing, theatrical games, mini foreign language classes, sign-language singing, extra large board games, clown shows and much, much more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days and is free of charge, but due to limited space, parents are advised to register their children for the separate events. There is a website to do this in advance but it's only in Greek (https://goo.gl/989vBz). Otherwise, register at the venue itself. For more information, call the organizers on tel 2313.088.403.

City Hall, 1 Vassileos Georgiou