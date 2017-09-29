ATHEX: Bank stocks fall 22 pct in September

The Greek bourse’s main index fell 8.46 percent over the month of September while the banks index dropped 22.4 percent. Meanwhile, gains seen during Friday’s trading session had all but evaporated by the end of the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 755.61 points, adding 0.11 percent to Thursday’s 754.76 points. On a weekly basis it shrank 2.37 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.10 percent to end at 1,980.64 points, while small-caps expanded 1.13 percent. Selling pressure returned to the banks index, which declined 1.62 percent.

In total 49 stocks posted gains, 52 took losses and 29 were non-movers.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 12 sessions, reaching 56.9 million euros, down from Thursday’s 95.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.76 percent to 74.14 points.