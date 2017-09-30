The Social Security Debt Collection Center (KEAO) will publish the names of 18,146 debtors with dues that exceed 15,000 euros each to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) this winter unless they pay up or make arrangements to settle their debts by November 30.

These major debtors, whose arrears add up to 11.65 billion euros, or 50 percent of all debts to EFKA, can expect to receive a notice warning them of the move in the post.

A ministerial decision to that effect has already been drafted by Deputy Social Security Minister Tasos Petropoulos.