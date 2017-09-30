Preparations for Tsipras meeting with Trump in final stretch

Preparations for a meeting between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and US President Donald Trump in Washington are in the final stretch with a target date of October 17, Kathimerini understands. If the meeting does not take place on that date, reports said Friday it will definitely take place by the end of the year.



Discussions at the meeting are expected to focus on the migrant crisis and developments in the Balkans and Middle East, as well as the strategic importance of the US base at Souda Bay on Crete.



The strategic significance of the base has increased for the US in light of the recent instability in Turkey. An official announcement on the matter is expected from the White House, reports said.