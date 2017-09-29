Turk jets enter Greek air space, again
Turkish military aircraft violated Greek air space 36 times Friday in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean. The Turkish airplanes – 12 F-16s and a CN-235 – also violated the Athens Flight Information Region nine times.
Six of the Turkish fighter jets were reportedly armed. Greek defense sources said the Turkish aircraft were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement.