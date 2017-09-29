Race for the Cure to be held in Athens this Sunday

This year’s Greece Race for the Cure, a fundraising event for breast cancer, will take place Sunday morning, with a number of related activities taking place in the area around Zappeion Hall in central Athens. The race has been held in the Greek capital every year since 2009 and includes a 5 kilometer run and a 2 km walk.



Last year some 31,000 people took part in the event, which is organized by Alma Zois, the Hellenic Association of Women with Breast Cancer, which today has 150 members and supports women suffering from the disease.



The main message of this year’s Race for the Cure is early diagnosis, as breast cancer can be cured if it is caught before spreading to other parts of the body. Motorists should bear in mind that a number of streets in the city center, including Academias, Panepistimiou, Stadiou, Filellinon, Vassilissis Sofias and the top of Syngrou, will be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.